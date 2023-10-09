Pakistan Sports Presenter Zainab Abbas Reportedly Deported from India

Pakistan sports presenter Zainab Abbas has left India after a Delhi-based lawyer filed complaints against her for making derogatory remarks against Hindu faith and beliefs. She was a part of the commentary panel of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which began in Ahmedabad last week. Zainab’s ‘Hinduphobic’ posts on a social media platform led to the furore.

Zainab’s old posts, which contained anti-religious content, targeting a Hindu goddess and demeaning people of the Hindu faith, recently went viral. Following this, advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against her with the cyber cell of Delhi Police. Jindal requested the police to lodge an FIR, stating that Zainab’s comments are in violation of multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He also tagged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, urging them to remove her from the commentator’s team for the ongoing World Cup.

On Monday, Jindal shared an update on the matter, stating that Zainab Abbas has reportedly been deported from India. He expressed his gratitude to the BCCI and the Ministry of Home Affairs for taking prompt action on his complaint.

Zainab’s offensive remarks were allegedly made almost a decade ago on her social media account, which has since changed. She is now in Dubai, reportedly safe.

It is important for individuals representing sporting events to exercise responsibility and respect towards different faiths and beliefs. The incident involving Zainab Abbas highlights the need for accountability and understanding when engaging in public discourse.

Source: Cricketnext Staff (without URL)