International Cricket Council clarifies Zainab Abbas was not deported from India

Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas, who was part of the ICC digital team covering the ODI World Cup, has left India after facing backlash on social media. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) clarified that Zainab left the country due to personal reasons, and she was not deported as speculated on social media.

Zainab was in India to cover Pakistan’s three World Cup games in Hyderabad. She had been present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for Pakistan’s World Cup opener against the Netherlands on October 6. The posts from her unverified Twitter account had gone viral after she announced her coverage of the ICC mega event in India.

Former Pakistan players Rameez Raja and Waqar Younis are also in India as part of the commentary panel for the ODI showpiece. The Pakistan cricket team received a warm welcome at the Hyderabad airport upon their arrival, with the players acknowledging the overwhelming support they have been receiving in India.

Babar Azam, the team’s skipper, expressed his gratitude for the love and support they have received in Hyderabad. Mohammad Rizwan also shared the enthusiasm with which the Pakistani team was welcomed in India, saying, “Amazing reception from the people here. Looking forward to the next 1.5 months.”

Despite the speculation surrounding Zainab’s departure, the ICC spokesperson stated that she left India for personal reasons, and it was not related to any deportation.

