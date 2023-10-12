Pakistani Celebrities Stand in Solidarity with Palestine

Pakistani celebrities are using their platforms to express solidarity with the people of Palestine amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Social media has become a battleground for intense exchanges, with celebrities actively engaging in discussions and sharing their perspectives.

One notable exchange occurred when actor Osman Khalid Butt challenged a user who shared a graphic account of alleged Hamas atrocities. Butt questioned the lack of evidence supporting the claims, emphasizing that readers had provided context that contradicted the user’s statement. He condemned the individual for spreading false information and expressed his disdain for such behavior.

Actress Mahira Khan took a different approach sharing a video of a Jewish author discussing the power dynamics and context surrounding the Israel-Hamas situation. Khan aimed to encourage a more balanced and informed perspective among her followers.

Meanwhile, Ushna Shah shared a post comedian Amy Schumer, expressing concern over alleged atrocities Hamas. Shah also addressed Jewish/Zionist American acquaintances on her Instagram Story, accusing them of deliberate ignorance and suggesting a bias in valuing Jewish lives over Arab lives. She called for greater awareness and urged people to educate themselves and seek the truth in the face of biased media and community influences. Shah emphasized the importance of compassion, especially among artists.

The Israel-Hamas conflict continues to have devastating consequences, particularly for Palestinian children. Airstrikes and the complete blockade of the Gaza Strip severely restrict access to essential necessities like food and water, creating a humanitarian crisis.

These Pakistani celebrities join countless others from around the world who are voicing their solidarity with Palestine and urging for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Sources:

– UN: https://x.com/fbhutto/status/1711848532355813381?s=20

– Ushna Shah: https://x.com/ushnashah/status/1712339568794505254?s=20