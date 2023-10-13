Pakistan’s Zainab Abbas Apologizes for Departure from World Cup in India

Pakistan’s Zainab Abbas, a member of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) digital team for the World Cup in India, has issued an apology for her old social media comments and clarified the reason behind her abrupt departure from the tournament.

Contrary to rumors suggesting that she was deported or sent back her employers, Abbas explained on social media that she left India due to feeling intimidated the negative reactions to her old posts on social media. She stated that although there was no immediate threat to her safety, the concerns expressed her family and friends from both sides of the border prompted her decision to take some time and space to reflect on the situation.

Abbas expressed deep regret for any hurt caused her circulated posts, emphasizing that they do not reflect her current values or who she is as a person. She acknowledged that there is no excuse for such language and sincerely apologized to anyone who was offended.

According to a Pakistani daily, a complaint was filed in New Delhi accusing Abbas of posting derogatory tweets targeting the Hindu faith in the past. However, it should be noted that Abbas did not confirm the nature of these tweets in her clarification statement.

Zainab Abbas, a sports journalist and commentator since 2015, made history in 2019 as the first woman sports reporter and commentator from Pakistan to cover the cricket World Cup.

