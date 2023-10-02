Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Ties the Knot in Clifftop Ceremony

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim in a beautiful clifftop ceremony in Bhurban. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor wedding that showcased the stunning scenery of the resort town.

Clips of the wedding were shared on Instagram the actress’s manager, giving fans a glimpse of Khan walking down the aisle in a breathtaking pastel lehenga with a cascading veil. Karim looked dapper in a black sherwani and a blue turban, his eyes filled with emotion.

The ceremony took place at the Pearl-Continental Hotel Bhurban, which offers panoramic views of the picturesque Kashmir Valley. The five-star hotel provided the perfect backdrop for the couple’s special day.

Khan and Karim have been together for five years and got engaged in Turkey in 2019. Khan is a well-known actress, famous for her leading role in the Pakistani telenovela “Humsafar” and her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie “Raees.”

Karim, on the other hand, is the founder of Simpaisa, a technology start-up in Pakistan. He is also a professional DJ and has made a name for himself in the industry. The couple first met at a launch event TV service provider Tapmad in 2017.

This is Khan’s second marriage, as she was previously married to Ali Askari. The couple has a son together and divorced in 2015. Khan has been open about the challenges she faced during her divorce, describing it as “painful and difficult” in a podcast interview. She also spoke about the backlash she received for acting in an Indian film.

The official video of the ceremony was shot renowned celebrity photographer and cinematographer Izzah Shaheen Malik. The video has been widely shared on social media both local media and fans, who were delighted to witness the joyous occasion.

Mahira Khan, born in Karachi, is a beloved celebrity in Pakistan. She started her career in 2006 as a host on MTV Pakistan and went on to host her self-titled reality show. However, it was her role in “Humsafar” that propelled her to stardom and established her as a talented actress.

The actress was last seen in the film “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” released in 2022, which became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

