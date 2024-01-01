Tragedy Strikes as Teen Girl Fatally Shoots Sister During TikTok Video Argument

In a heartbreaking incident in the town of Sarai Alamgir, Punjab’s Gujrat district, a 14-year-old girl took the life of her sister following an intense argument over a TikTok video. The shocking incident occurred while Saba and Maria Afzal were filming a video for the popular social media platform.

During the dispute, the disagreement escalated to such an extent that 14-year-old Saba Afzal resorted to extreme measures and shot her own sister. The Saddar Police Station received a complaint from their brother, leading to the initiation of a case against the young suspect.

This tragic event brings to mind a similar incident that took place in December, where three young individuals lost their lives while filming a TikTok video in the Sheikhupura neighborhood. The victims, residents of Khanqah Dogran city in Safdarabad Tehsil, were riding a motorbike and filming a TikTok video when a fatal collision occurred with an oncoming car due to their distraction.

The dangers associated with TikTok have not gone unnoticed, as religious authorities in Pakistan have voiced concerns about the platform’s negative impact on society. The Jamia Binoria Town, a prominent Islamic school in Karachi, issued a fatwa declaring TikTok as the largest temptation of the modern era and stating its use as illegal and forbidden (haram) according to Sharia law.

The fatwa presented several arguments to support its stance, including the claim that TikTok contains images and videos of animals, which is prohibited Sharia law. Moreover, it asserts that the platform is a breeding ground for the sharing of pornographic content primarily created women. The fatwa also criticizes the practice of individuals, both men and women, engaging in dancing and singing videos on TikTok, deeming it a waste of time and a path towards moral deterioration.

Given the concerns expressed religious authorities and the societal impact of TikTok, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority banned the video-sharing platform for a period of five months in 2021. The ban, which lasted from July to November, was later lifted after TikTok promised to strengthen its moderation policies to control offensive and immoral content.

Truly, these tragic incidents underscore the need for increased awareness and responsible usage of social media platforms like TikTok.