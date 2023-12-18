Imran Khan’s PTI Rally Disrupted as Pakistan Slows Down Internet and Blocks Social Media

In a rare move, authorities in Pakistan took measures to temporarily slow down internet services and block access to major social media platforms on Sunday. This came as a response to an online rally organized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI referred to the event as a “virtual power show” held to protest the government crackdown on party workers and election-related gatherings.

Confirming the disruption, NetBlocks, an independent global internet monitor, reported a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms in Pakistan, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. It is worth noting that this incident occurred just ahead of the PTI’s major virtual gathering. The government, however, has not yet responded to these allegations.

Imran Khan, a former cricket star who turned into prime minister, has been embroiled in a political struggle with Pakistan’s powerful military since he was ousted a parliamentary no-confidence motion in April 2022. Khan deemed the motion illegal, accusing the United States of orchestrating his removal with the support of the Pakistani military. These claims have been denied both Washington and Islamabad.

Since his ousting, Khan has been targeted with numerous lawsuits, which he alleges are part of a military plan to prevent his return to power due to his advocacy for an independent foreign policy for Pakistan, free from U.S. influence. Although Khan’s three-year prison sentence for corruption was suspended and he was granted bail a higher court, Pakistani authorities have refused to release him, citing additional pending cases.

Moreover, Khan’s party has faced a government crackdown, resulting in the arrest of many key aides on charges related to PTI-led anti-government protests and alleged involvement in attacks on army installations. While some members remain imprisoned awaiting trial, others have been released after denouncing Khan, leaving the party, or aligning with other groups reportedly under military pressure.

Despite these challenges, public opinion polls indicate that Imran Khan remains the most popular politician in Pakistan, with the PTI being considered a significant political force in the country.