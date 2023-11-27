Fighting Against Honour Killings: A Call for Justice

In a tragic incident that highlights the persisting issue of honour killings in Pakistan, an 18-year-old woman lost her life after village elders demanded her death due to her appearance in a picture on social media. This heart-wrenching incident sheds light on a deeply entrenched problem that continues to plague the country.

According to the local police, the young woman was killed on the orders of a jirga, a council of elders, which deemed her and a friend deserving of death. Shockingly, some relatives of the deceased were among the suspects, further highlighting the complexity of the situation.

While investigating the incident, authorities discovered that the pictures of the two girls had been uploaded online, leading to this horrific act of violence. One of the girls was tragically shot dead, but the police successfully rescued the second girl from the clutches of the attackers.

Honour killings are an alarming reality in Pakistan, particularly in conservative rural areas, where hundreds of women fall victim to such acts every year. These killings are often carried out relatives under the pretext of defending their family’s reputation and honor. Despite the efforts of rights groups and the implementation of stricter laws, these crimes persist.

The caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has taken decisive action, ordering the immediate arrest of those responsible. The police are diligently working on the case, and it is believed that male relatives of the victim played a role in orchestrating the killing.

It is important to acknowledge the underlying factors that contribute to honour killings, such as deeply rooted social norms and cultural values. In regions like the Kolai-Palas district, public images of women are considered taboo, further reinforcing the oppressive nature of the society.

While progress has been made in raising awareness about honour killings, there is a dire need for comprehensive societal change to eradicate this issue entirely. Education, advocacy, and the empowerment of women are essential in challenging the deeply ingrained beliefs that perpetuate such crimes.

