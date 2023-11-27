Pakistan Police Investigate Honour Killing of Young Woman

Police in Pakistan are currently investigating the tragic killing of an 18-year-old woman, which occurred after village elders ordered her death due to a picture she had appeared in on social media. The victim is the latest casualty of an honour killing, a disturbing practice that continues to plague the country.

The woman, along with a friend who also appeared in the photo, was targeted after a council of village elders, known as a jirga, issued the order for their killing. Shockingly, some of the suspects in the case are believed to be relatives of the deceased.

According to Masood Khan, the deputy superintendent of police in the Kolai-Palas district, the unfortunate incident took place after the two girls’ pictures were uploaded online. One of them was fatally shot, while the other was rescued the police.

This horrendous act sheds light on a deeply ingrained problem in Pakistani society. Honour killings, carried out individuals claiming to protect a family’s reputation, remain distressingly common. Rights groups report that hundreds of women in Muslim Pakistan fall victim to such crimes each year, particularly in conservative rural areas.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Syed Irshad Hussain Shah, has instructed the police to take swift action and bring the culprits to justice. Currently, investigations are ongoing, and authorities suspect the involvement of male relatives in the young woman’s murder. The second woman has been returned to her family after an investigation into her safety.

It is important to note that in the region, public images of women are considered highly taboo, contributing to the prevailing culture that condones honour killings. Efforts to combat these practices have been made through campaigns rights groups and the implementation of stricter laws. Nevertheless, progress has been slow, as exemplified last year’s controversial acquittal of the brother responsible for the murder of social media star Qandeel Baloch.

FAQ:

Q: What is an honour killing?

A: An honour killing refers to the murder of an individual, usually a woman, who is believed to have brought dishonour upon their family or community.

Q: Why are honour killings so prevalent in Pakistan?

A: Honour killings persist in Pakistan due to a combination of deep-rooted cultural beliefs, patriarchal norms, and lack of enforcement of existing laws.

Q: Are there any efforts to combat honour killings in Pakistan?

A: Yes, there have been continuous campaigns rights groups and an introduction of stricter legislation to address the issue. However, progress has been slow, and honour killings still persist.