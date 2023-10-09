Journalists from Pakistan to Send Questions on WhatsApp for ICC Media Conference

Journalists from Pakistan who have not yet received their visas for the World Cup were offered the opportunity to send their questions to an ICC media manager on WhatsApp. The questions will then be posed to the Pakistan representative attending the media conference.

The Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play against Sri Lanka in their second match in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Prior to the match, the team will hold a training session at the Gymkhana Ground on Monday afternoon, followed a press interaction at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had previously expressed disappointment to the ICC regarding the delay in issuing visas to Pakistani journalists and fans for the World Cup. The PCB emphasized the importance of journalists and passionate fans in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sporting events.

The ICC has assured the PCB of their support and stated that every effort is being made to resolve the visa issue. Meanwhile, the Pakistan representative at the media conference will not only answer questions from present media but also address a few questions sent in members of the Pakistan media who are still awaiting their travel visas.

This initiative aims to ensure that journalists from Pakistan can still be a part of the media interaction despite the visa delay. The ICC recognizes the valuable role that journalists and passionate fans play in contributing to the overall ambience of sporting events.

