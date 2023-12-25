Islamic School in Karachi Issues Fatwa Declaring TikTok Use Haram

An Islamic school in Karachi, Pakistan has issued a fatwa declaring the use of the popular video-sharing app TikTok as illegal and haram (forbidden). Jamia Binoria Town, a well-known religious institution, argues that TikTok is the largest temptation of the modern era and goes against the principles of Shariah.

The fatwa, numbered 144211200409, provides ten arguments in favor of banning TikTok. It claims that the app promotes immorality featuring images and videos of animals, as well as the creation and sharing of pornographic content women. The fatwa also condemns the behavior of individuals, both men and women, who create dance and singing videos on TikTok, viewing it as a waste of time and a contributor to moral degradation.

Furthermore, the fatwa emphasizes that TikTok allows everything to be mocked and ridiculed, including academia and religion. It argues that using TikTok inevitably leads to actions that are forbidden Shariah, making it practically impossible to avoid committing offenses.

This fatwa from Jamia Binoria is not the first call for a ban on TikTok in Pakistan. Religious authorities in the country have previously demanded restrictions on the app due to concerns about its impact on society’s youth. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority even imposed a five-month ban on TikTok last year, citing offensive and inappropriate content. However, the ban was lifted after TikTok promised to strengthen controls and moderation on the platform.

Globally, there has been a growing call for the ban of TikTok in various countries, including concerns about data privacy and its alleged negative influence on young people. Experts estimate that TikTok received over 39 million downloads in Pakistan alone in 2022.

While the fatwas carry religious weight and influence, the implementation of a ban on TikTok remains uncertain. It is up to the authorities and policymakers to consider the arguments put forth and make decisions based on their assessment of societal impact and adherence to religious principles.