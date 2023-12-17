Nationwide Internet Disruption Hampers PTI’s Virtual Meeting Plans

Summary: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced significant challenges in organizing their “virtual power show” as a nationwide internet disruption hindered access to social media platforms, impacting users in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. The disruption occurred just hours before the scheduled start time of the digital event and led to widespread complaints and slow internet speeds. This incident comes at a time when Pakistan has already been criticized for its internet restrictions, ranking third globally in the imposition of such limitations in the first half of the year.

PTI’s planned online rally, designed to showcase the party’s strength and gather support, was reliant on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. However, according to internet monitoring agency Netblocks, these platforms experienced a nation-scale disruption, depriving PTI and its followers from using these channels effectively.

The internet issues faced users coincided with PTI leader Taimur Jhagra’s observations, as he noted the disruption aligning with the scheduled online event. Complaints poured in from frustrated individuals, including lawyer M Jibran Nasir, who highlighted the impact on subscribers and businesses affected the disruption due to opposing the PTI’s virtual jalsa.

Pakistan’s internet restrictions have drawn considerable criticism globally, and this recent incident only adds to the concerns. However, as of now, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not released any official statement regarding the nationwide internet disruption.

The ripple effect caused such disruptions not only affects political events but also disrupts normalcy for millions of individuals and businesses, underscoring the need for a stable and reliable internet infrastructure. Efficient communication and access to information are crucial for democratic processes and economic growth, and incidents like these draw attention to the challenges faced countries striving for a digital future that empowers its citizens.