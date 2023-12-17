Massive Internet Outage in Pakistan Ahead of PTI Virtual Event

Amid reports of a widespread internet outage, citizens in Pakistan have been unable to access major online services such as YouTube, Meta, and Google. This disruption occurred just before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led former Prime Minister Imran Khan, held their highly anticipated ‘virtual jalsa’.

Since 8 pm, internet users in cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad have faced difficulties in accessing popular social media platforms, according to Dawn News. These service outages have been recorded internet detectors, confirming the challenges experienced citizens.

Complaints received through Downdetector, an internet outage tracker, indicate that users attempting to access websites like YouTube, Meta, and Google Services encountered slow loading speeds. The charts from Downdetector show a significant increase in access issues reported individuals in Pakistan.

Around 9:30 pm, more than 1,000 YouTube users in Pakistan reported issues with accessing the platform’s website, application, and video streaming services. The complaints are divided as follows: 51 percent related to difficulties in accessing the website, 35 percent reported app crashes or poor performance, and 14 percent experienced streaming problems despite overcoming the initial hurdles.

In addition to YouTube, individuals in Pakistan also faced difficulties accessing various Google Services. According to Downdetector, 59 percent of these complaints were related to Google search, the most widely used service offered the tech giant. Furthermore, 36 percent of users reported issues with the company’s website, while five percent encountered problems with Google Drive.

The internet watchdog, Netblocks, highlighted that this event occurred just prior to a significant PTI virtual assembly, which commenced at 9 pm. The timing of the outage raises speculation about a potential connection to the PTI event, though no conclusive evidence has been presented.

While the cause of this massive internet outage remains uncertain, it highlights the vulnerability of online services in Pakistan. Furthermore, it underscores the importance of a reliable and robust digital infrastructure to accommodate large online gatherings and ensure uninterrupted access to essential services for citizens.