Internet Services Disrupted in Pakistan before Virtual Political Event

In the lead up to a virtual political gathering organized Pakistani political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), several individuals reported experiencing slow internet services in the country on Sunday evening. A journalist in Pakistan took to social media to express his difficulties in accessing various platforms, including Twitter and other social media websites. He questioned whether others in Pakistan were facing similar issues.

The journalist’s post received numerous responses from people who also shared their own struggles with slow internet speeds. Some individuals claimed that they were able to resolve the problem using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), while others speculated that the situation was a result of a deliberate internet shutdown orchestrated the alleged “fascist regime” in power.

A social media user accused the Pakistani government of intentionally slowing down or shutting off internet access prior to the PTI’s “first-ever virtual jalsa (meeting).” This user also shared screenshots from Downdetector, which displayed reported outages during the same period of time.

While it is unclear whether the internet disruption was intentional or a result of technical difficulties, this incident highlights the role of digital platforms in political events. As political parties increasingly turn to virtual gatherings and rallies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, access to reliable internet services becomes crucial for both organizers and participants.