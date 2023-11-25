Imad Wasim Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Pakistan all-rounder, Imad Wasim, has made the decision to retire from all forms of international cricket, bringing an end to his illustrious career. Taking to social media, Wasim expressed his belief that the time is right for him to bid farewell to the international stage.

Throughout his career, Wasim has been a vital asset to the Pakistani cricket team, having played 55 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 66 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Not only has he showcased his skills with the bat, scoring a total of 1472 runs, but he has also been a formidable force with the ball, picking up 109 wickets.

His announcement comes after careful contemplation, with Wasim stating, “In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket.” He also expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their unwavering support throughout the years and acknowledged it as an honor to represent his country.

Wasim’s contributions to Pakistan cricket will not be forgotten. He was a member of the historic ICC Men’s Champions Trophy-winning team in 2017 and has been an inspiration to countless fans across the nation. In his statement, he extended his best wishes to the team, highlighting the exciting times ahead with new coaches and leadership incoming. He stated, “I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel.”

As he embarks on the next chapter of his playing career away from the international stage, Wasim expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his family and friends for their unwavering support. The fans, who have always stood him with immense passion, also received his heartfelt thanks.

Imad Wasim played his final international match against New Zealand earlier this year, where he contributed significantly with both bat and ball. His quick-fire 31 runs off 14 balls and two wickets showcased his unwavering skill and determination.

