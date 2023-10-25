Pakistan’s Spinners Must Step Up to Revive World Cup Campaign

As Pakistan’s World Cup campaign hangs in the balance with three consecutive losses, the team’s spinners face mounting pressure to turn the tide. Known for their formidable bowling attack, Pakistan’s pacers have shouldered the burden in terms of wickets, but it is during the middle overs where the team is faltering. So far, the spinners have struggled to make an impact, managing only six wickets and being expensive, conceding runs at a rate of 6.25 per over.

In their recent encounter against Afghanistan, leg-spinners Shadab Khan and Usama Mir failed to find their rhythm and were unable to capitalize on traditionally spinner-friendly conditions at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Their inconsistent lengths allowed the Afghan batsmen to freely score boundaries without pressure. Captain Babar Azam openly acknowledged the spinners’ shortcomings, emphasizing the lack of pressure they created on the opposition.

While off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz have been relatively economical, going at just above five runs per over, they have managed to take only three wickets collectively. The return of Nawaz, who missed the previous game due to illness, brings hope for Pakistan. If fit, he can potentially contain the South African batters, who are not renowned for their proficiency against spin.

In a surprising turn, Shadab has been experimenting with off-spin during training, possibly as a strategic move against left-handed batsmen like Quinton de Kock and David Miller. Pakistan’s reliance on spinners is well-founded considering South Africa’s recent success in posting mammoth totals.

To revive their World Cup campaign, Pakistan’s spinners must step up and deliver immediately. They need to find their lengths, create pressure, and contribute crucial breakthroughs. With mounting challenges ahead, Pakistan must rely on the strength of its bowling attack to regain its winning ways.

