WhatsApp Scammer Gets Trolled in Hilarious Conversation

WhatsApp scam messages have become increasingly common, targeting users with promises of work-from-home opportunities or easy money-making tasks. However, one Bengaluru resident decided to turn the tables on a scammer and shared the entertaining conversation online. Chetty Arun, the Culture Head at Razorpay, engaged with a scammer posing as “Miss Lavanya,” offering a humorous perspective on these scams.

In the screenshots shared Chetty, the scammer initially presented an offer to earn money rating places on Google Maps. However, instead of accepting the job offer, Chetty started the conversation with an unrelated question about the meaning of the name “Lavanya.” The humorous exchange continued as Chetty played along and expressed his desire for love rather than money, joking that he had enough money but needed love in his life.

Chetty Arun shared the entire conversation on social media with a caption, which quickly went viral and attracted numerous internet users to engage in discussions and leave comments. One user shared their experience of receiving similar requests on WhatsApp and advised being cautious of both money and love. Another user playfully speculated about creating a business use case from these interactions, suggesting that love-hungry individuals might be interested in gig job offers from fake dating sites.

Overall, the conversation between Chetty Arun and the scammer provided a refreshing and humorous take on these common scams, showing how one can waste a scammer’s time and have some fun in the process.

