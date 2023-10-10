Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders Revisited

The Tylenol Murders have long fascinated the nation. Now, the chilling story of this notorious unsolved crime is available for streaming on Paramount+.

The Tylenol Murders occurred nearly 41 years ago and remain unsolved to this day. The case began in 1982 when several individuals in the Chicago area died after ingesting capsules of Tylenol that had been laced with cyanide. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the country, leading to a massive recall of Tylenol products and a complete overhaul of product packaging and safety seals in the pharmaceutical industry.

The new streaming series, titled “Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders,” delves deep into the case, examining the evidence, interviewing experts, and shedding light on the investigation. It seeks to unravel the mystery behind these horrifying crimes and explore the lasting impact they have had on public safety measures.

The series promises a gripping and suspenseful narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It offers a chance to revisit this cold case and perhaps uncover new information that could eventually lead to a resolution.

The Tylenol Murders have remained a chilling reminder of the dangers of tampered medication and the need for stringent safety measures in the pharmaceutical industry. The series aims to raise awareness about the case and the ongoing efforts to solve it. It serves as a tribute to the victims and a call for justice.

