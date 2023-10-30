Unprecedented Variety: Multiple Films Take Top Spots in VOD Charts

In a surprising turn of events, this week’s top films on VOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu are not dominated a single title. Instead, there are three different films claiming the #1 spot on each platform. “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Part One”, “The Equalizer 3”, and “The Exorcist: Believer” reign supreme on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, respectively. What makes this even more peculiar is the fact that these films don’t even rank as high as #2 on the platforms where they are not in the top position. It’s a complex mix of rankings that has never been seen before.

When analyzing the performance of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Part One”, it’s clear that it’s not reaching its full potential. While it is generating revenue, it’s not the dominant force it could have been if it had been released 60 days after its theatrical run instead of 90. The film’s moment in the spotlight might be fading, as evidenced its lower rankings and the return of “The Equalizer” to #1 on one chart.

Another interesting development is the rise of “Pain Hustlers”, a Netflix original that knocked out “No Hard Feelings” from the top spot after just one week. The star power of Emily Blunt and Chris Evans seems to have propelled this pharmaceutical industry expose story to success, despite mediocre reviews.

Overall, six different titles are ranking in the top two positions across the three VOD platforms, marking an unprecedented level of variety. It’s worth noting that “Talk to Me”, priced at $5.99, is not on Vudu due to different revenue calculations.

With streaming becoming a popular avenue for renowned directors, it’s surprising that David Yates’ involvement with “Pain Hustlers” has gone largely unnoticed. Having directed successful films like the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” franchises, Yates has grossed an impressive $7 billion worldwide, surpassing the combined box office earnings of notable directors like Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, and Bradley Cooper.

It seems that the landscape of VOD charts is constantly evolving, with new entries like “The Royal Hotel” entering the rankings. This Australian backpacker thriller, directed Kitty Green and starring Julia Garner, saw a nationwide release grossing under $800,000 before making its VOD debut.

As viewers continue to embrace streaming platforms, it will be interesting to see how the VOD charts evolve and which films will dominate in the weeks to come.

