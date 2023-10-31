New Dark Comedy “Pain Hustlers” Sheds Light on Pharmaceutical Scandal

The opioid crisis has been a topic of great interest and inspiration in the world of entertainment, particularly crime dramas. Following the success of Hulu’s “Dopesick” miniseries last year, Netflix has presented viewers with a series of gripping shows centered around the opioid crisis, including “Painkiller,” “The Fall of the House of the Usher,” and the latest addition, “Pain Hustlers.” While this new dark comedy starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans offers a different take on the infamous Sackler family debacle, it still delves into the shared history of pharmaceutical scandals involving the underselling of addictive painkillers.

“Pain Hustlers” draws inspiration from a real scandal that occurred in the pharmaceutical industry. The story is based on a 2018 New York Times Magazine article written Evan Hughes, which he later turned into a nonfiction book titled “Pain Hustlers.” The article and book shed light on the practices of a startup pharmaceutical company called Insys, which marketed a fentanyl spray for pain management. Insys employed attractive sales representatives and bribed medical practitioners to sell their drug. The company’s founder, Dr. John Kapoor, served as the inspiration for the character Jack Neel in the Netflix film.

While “Pain Hustlers” is a fictionalized work, the characters in the film closely resemble their real-life counterparts. Liza Drake, played Emily Blunt, is a composite character representing various individuals from the original article. Similarly, Pete Brennar, portrayed Chris Evans, resembles the real-life sales manager Alec Burlakoff. In the film, Insys and its drug, Subsys, are renamed Zanna and Lonafen, respectively.

Director David Yates added new elements to the story to enhance the comedic aspect of the film. Liza Drake’s character is given a daughter who suffers from a brain tumor, adding complexity to her connection with the drug company. Additionally, Liza’s mother, played Catherine O’Hara, becomes a sales representative as well.

The true story behind Insys also reflects a downfall similar to that depicted in “Pain Hustlers.” Dr. Kapoor was convicted in 2019 for engaging in a racketeering conspiracy, resulting in a prison sentence of over five years and a settlement of $225 million for the company. Insys eventually filed for bankruptcy, and Dr. Kapoor was released after serving only two and a half years of his sentence.

While “Pain Hustlers” takes creative liberties and adds comedic elements, it remains an insightful work inspired a real scandal in the pharmaceutical industry. The film delves into the exploitative tactics and financial gain associated with a marginalized sector of the healthcare industry. As director David Yates explained, it is not meant to be a complete retelling of the Insys story but rather a depiction of the fringes of the industry and how they profit from it.

FAQ:

Q: Is “Pain Hustlers” based on a real scandal?

A: Yes, the film is inspired a real scandal involving a fentanyl-based pharmaceutical company that used unethical tactics to promote their drug.

Q: How does “Pain Hustlers” differ from the original article?

A: The film introduces new fictionalized characters and plot points to enhance the comedic aspect and viewer engagement. However, it still captures the essence of the real-life scandal.

Q: Do the stories in the film and real life have similar endings?

A: Yes, the real-life company faced legal consequences, with its founder being convicted and sentenced to prison. The company ultimately went bankrupt.