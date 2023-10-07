Paige VanZant Embraces Her Inner Pamela Anderson in New Instagram Video

Former UFC fighter turned Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) athlete, Paige VanZant, is no stranger to pushing the limits on social media. Her latest viral video on Instagram showcases her embracing her “Alter ego: Pamela Anderson” in a behind-the-scenes shoot. With nearly 25,000 likes and a growing fan base of 3.2 million followers, VanZant has managed to captivate the internet’s attention without violating Instagram’s terms and conditions.

VanZant’s popularity on social media has surpassed her fame as a UFC fighter. After a series of losses towards the end of her UFC career, she decided to pivot to BKFC and focus on building her online presence. With her lucrative ventures on platforms like Instagram and OnlyFans, she no longer needs to risk getting “cracked in the face” in the fighting ring. Instead, she can print cash captivating audiences online.

Despite facing criticism for her career choices, VanZant continues to prove her ability to generate attention. Her willingness to push boundaries has led to increasing popularity and a thriving online career. As for what she will do next to captivate the internet, only time will tell. However, one thing is certain – Paige VanZant will continue to swing for the fence and keep the internet buzzing with her edgy content.

Definition of terms:

– UFC: Ultimate Fighting Championship, a mixed martial arts promotion company.

– BKFC: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a combat sports organization that holds bare-knuckle boxing events.

– Instagram: A social media platform for sharing photos and videos.

– OnlyFans: A subscription-based social media platform where content creators can earn money from their subscribers.

– Pamela Anderson: An actress and model known for her role in the TV series “Baywatch” and her provocative image.

Sources:

– “Videos OutKick” article OutKick