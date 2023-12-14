Paige VanZant Shows Frustration with Instagram Censorship

In a recent incident, former UFC star Paige VanZant expressed her disappointment with Instagram after one of her posts was taken down for promoting violence. VanZant took to the social media platform to call out Instagram’s bias, particularly pointing out the irony of Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg training in mixed martial arts.

The deleted post featured a video of VanZant showcasing her skills with a spinning roundhouse kick in a gym. VanZant expressed her frustration in an Instagram post, stating, “Posted this three years ago and Instagram took it down today because it promotes ‘violence’… Isn’t your main owner training for an MMA fight!??” This subtle dig at Zuckerberg highlights the apparent discrepancy in the platform’s policies.

The incident not only raises questions about Instagram’s selective enforcement of its content guidelines but also sheds light on VanZant’s current career trajectory. Since her last professional fight in July 2021, where she faced off against Rachael Ostovich in a bare-knuckle boxing match, VanZant has been focusing on her online ventures and adult content creation.

While VanZant has expressed interest in returning to combat sports, her plans have been met with setbacks. Her third fight with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC), scheduled for August 2022, was postponed to October and ultimately canceled due to circumstances beyond her control. In an Instagram Live session, VanZant shared her frustration with the cancellation, revealing the impact it had on her mental health and discussing her future career plans.

Overall, VanZant’s criticism of Instagram’s censorship and her determination to continue her combat sports career highlights the challenges faced athletes in navigating social media platforms. As these platforms continue to play a significant role in the promotion and exposure of athletes, the issue of bias and selective enforcement of guidelines remains a subject of concern.