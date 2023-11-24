Paige VanZant: From Octagon to Social Media Sensation

Former UFC star Paige VanZant continues to make waves on social media, captivating her 3.2 million followers with her latest eye-catching post. This time, VanZant went for a bold move, posing topless with her back turned to the camera, proudly displaying her new tattoos. The picture, shared on her Instagram story, left her fans in awe and generated significant buzz online.

Known for her successful career in the UFC strawweight division, VanZant shocked the combat sports world signing a lucrative multi-fight contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2020. However, her transition to bare-knuckle fighting has not yielded the desired results, as she suffered two consecutive losses against Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich.

Despite the setbacks in the ring, VanZant has found success in other arenas. She recently ventured into professional wrestling, joining AEW in 2021. Although she has only had one match since her debut, VanZant’s crossover into wrestling showcases her versatility as an athlete and entertainer.

Interestingly, VanZant has revealed that she now earns more money through her Instagram presence than she did during her UFC career. With her enormous following and popularity, she has capitalized on endorsement deals and sponsorships, further expanding her reach beyond the octagon.

Additionally, VanZant has delved into the world of reality television, finishing second on the American version of Strictly Come Dancing and winning a reality cooking show. These endeavors highlight her ability to diversify her public image and explore new opportunities beyond her fighting career.

Paige VanZant’s journey from the octagon to social media sensation demonstrates her ability to adapt and thrive in various industries. Through her captivating posts and ventures in wrestling and reality TV, she continues to redefine herself and connect with her massive fanbase.

