New Title: Paige VanZant: From MMA Star to Social Media Sensation

Former UFC star Paige VanZant continues to captivate her 3.2 million followers on Instagram with her dazzling presence. In her latest social media post, VanZant made headlines once again sharing a topless photo that showcased her new tattoos.

Known for her success in the UFC strawweight division, the 29-year-old fighter shocked the combat sports world when she signed a lucrative multi-fight contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2020. Despite facing tough opponents, VanZant’s fearless spirit led her to step into the ring twice and compete against Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich. Although she may not have secured a victory in these bare-knuckle fights, her determination and grit continue to inspire her fans.

Outside of the fighting world, VanZant has explored other avenues to express her talent and ambition. She recently made her mark in the professional wrestling industry joining AEW in 2021. While she awaits her in-ring debut with the organization, VanZant has been training tirelessly to make a strong impression on Tony Khan and the rest of the roster.

What sets VanZant apart from other athletes is her ability to connect with her audience beyond the octagon. With her immense popularity on Instagram, she has become a social media model and influencer. In fact, she has even admitted to earning more money through sponsored posts on the platform than she did during her fighting career.

Aside from her ventures in combat sports and social media, VanZant has also showcased her versatility in the entertainment world. She impressed audiences finishing as the runner-up on the American version of Strictly Come Dancing and emerged victorious on a reality cooking show.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Paige VanZant known for?

A: Paige VanZant gained fame as a former UFC strawweight fighter and has since ventured into other combat sports and entertainment platforms.

Q: Has Paige VanZant been successful in her bare-knuckle fights?

A: Although Paige VanZant has faced defeat in her bare-knuckle fights, her unwavering determination and courage have earned her respect from fans.

Q: What other industries has Paige VanZant explored?

A: Paige VanZant has made her presence felt in the professional wrestling industry joining AEW. Additionally, she has been successful as an influencer on Instagram and has showcased her skills outside of fighting on reality TV shows.

Q: How does Paige VanZant earn money on Instagram?

A: Paige VanZant has leveraged her massive following on Instagram to secure lucrative brand partnerships and sponsored posts, allowing her to generate income from the platform.

Q: What other achievements has Paige VanZant accomplished?

A: In addition to her accomplishments in combat sports, Paige VanZant finished as the runner-up on the American version of Strictly Come Dancing and emerged as the winner on a reality cooking show.