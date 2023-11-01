New trends in content creation: Paige VanZant’s journey

Paige VanZant, the former UFC star turned social media sensation, recently opened up about facing challenges with Instagram due to her racy content. With a colossal following of 3.2 million on the platform, VanZant has successfully capitalized on her captivating appearance and grown her popularity as a content creator.

However, her barely-clad behavior has raised concerns with Instagram’s moderation policies, leading her to restrict her content and be more cautious about her posts. VanZant acknowledged this situation in an Instagram story where she addressed her fans, expressing her frustration with the platform’s restrictions and promising them a future where she will be able to answer all their questions without limitations.

While VanZant’s journey as an influencer has flourished on Instagram, she has also ventured into other avenues to ensure financial success. Following her departure from the fighting world, she joined OnlyFans in 2021 and quickly became one of the most popular content creators on the platform. In fact, she revealed that her earnings from OnlyFans surpassed her entire fighting career income within just 24 hours.

VanZant’s transition from a professional fighter to a social media influencer highlights the evolving landscape of content creation. With the rise of platforms like Instagram and OnlyFans, individuals can now monetize their personal brand and engage directly with their audience.

While VanZant’s journey may raise eyebrows, it underscores the power of social media and the opportunities it offers for individuals to redefine their careers. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, we can expect more athletes and public figures to explore unconventional paths and maximize their influence through various forms of content creation.

