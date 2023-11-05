Pursuing Wealth on Her Own Terms: Paige VanZant’s Unconventional Journey

Paige VanZant, a former UFC fighter, has found a different path to success that may not sit well with everyone. Embracing her role as an Instagram and OnlyFans star, VanZant has built a massive following and is raking in the cash. While some may criticize her transition from professional athlete to content creator, VanZant remains unfazed.

Having failed to reach her full potential in the UFC, VanZant found a new avenue to showcase her talents. With 3.2 million followers on social media platforms like Instagram and OnlyFans, she has become a force to be reckoned with in the digital realm. The monetary rewards have been substantial, far surpassing what she earned in her fighting career.

In a recent Instagram post, VanZant hit back at her critics with a bold statement. Accompanied a video showcasing some revealing content and a photo of her bloodied face during a UFC fight, she made it clear that she values her newfound fame and financial success. The message was simple: “One made me rich… The other made me famous. Haters, make sure to talk s^** in the comments. This one is too good not to.”

Despite the naysayers, VanZant has found support from fellow figures in the fighting world. UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste and pro boxer Ebanie Bridges were among those who voiced their encouragement.

While the exact figures are unknown, it is believed that VanZant earns several million dollars annually through OnlyFans and Instagram, dwarfing her UFC earnings of over $500,000. Her unconventional journey, driven her relentless hustling, has allowed her to accumulate such wealth that she even had a speakeasy installed in her own home.

In a world where social media dominates, VanZant has charted her own course to success, prioritizing financial gain and independence on her own terms. Love her or hate her, it is clear that VanZant is laughing all the way to the bank, and she couldn’t care less about the opinions of her detractors.