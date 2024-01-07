Paige Spiranac Suspects “Shadow Ban” on TikTok Due to Cleavage

Paige Spiranac, the renowned golf influencer, has noticed a significant decline in the number of views on her TikTok videos. While it is unusual for her content to garner anything less than hundreds of thousands of views, her last four videos haven’t even reached six figures. This sudden drop has prompted her to speculate that she has been “shadow-banned.”

Being “shadow-banned” refers to a situation where a user’s videos are restricted without receiving any notification. Spiranac suspects that her provocative wardrobe choices, particularly displaying cleavage, have led to this restriction. Venting her frustration, she shared her theory on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “I’m shadow-banned on TikTok all because of some little innocent cleavage. Free the cleavage!”

In an effort to test her theory, Spiranac posted a video on her X account that had previously been uploaded on TikTok. The results were astonishing. While the video only accumulated around 6,700 views on TikTok, on X alone, it received over 31,000 likes and 1.4 million views.

This is not the first time Spiranac has accused TikTok of shadow-banning her. Back in June, she blamed the platform for restricting her reach. She isn’t the only one experiencing this issue, with social media figures like LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently making similar claims. Dunne noticed a decline in the views on her videos, wondering why she had been shadow-banned.

TikTok’s community guidelines state that they follow a content moderation process based on four pillars: removing policy-violating content, age-restricting mature content, ensuring the appropriateness of content promoted on the “For You Feed,” and empowering the community with information and resources. The platform also provides specific guidelines regarding different types of mature content.

While there is no clear indication of why certain users may be shadow-banned on TikTok, influencers like Spiranac and Dunne suspect that their content may have violated these guidelines. As more social media figures come forward with similar experiences, it raises questions about the transparency and effectiveness of the platform’s moderation process.

Whether Spiranac’s theory is accurate or not, it seems that the issue of shadow-banning on TikTok is an ongoing concern among content creators. As the platform continues to grow in popularity, it will be crucial for TikTok to address and provide clarity on these issues to maintain trust and transparency.