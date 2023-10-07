Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac Thrills Fans with Risqué Instagram Posts

Paige Spiranac, a former American golfer turned social media phenomenon, has once again grabbed the attention of her 3.9 million Instagram followers with a series of eye-catching photos. Known for her risqué outfits and jaw-dropping figure, Spiranac recently risked an Instagram ban posting a “breathtaking” open-shirt snap that left little to the imagination.

In the photo, Spiranac can be seen wearing a cropped black blazer, with nothing underneath. Another snap shows her wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket, paired with a tiny black thong, strategically saving her from Instagram’s banning protocols.

Spiranac, who refers to her assets as her “fantastic milkers,” also shared a picture of herself in a red bikini from a recent photoshoot for Maxim magazine. Unsurprisingly, her posts garnered a lot of attention in the comments section, with fans describing her as “amazingly beautiful” and “breathtakingly gorgeous.”

While Spiranac’s golf skills have not gone unnoticed, it is her unique combination of golf and spicy content that has catapulted her to social media stardom. She even offers golf tips to her followers through a subscription service called Only Paige.

It is clear that Spiranac’s provocative posts have cemented her status as a golf influencer, captivating fans with her stunning looks and passion for the sport. Whether she is giving her thoughts on the Ryder Cup or sharing her expertise through Only Paige, Spiranac continues to command attention and enchant her followers with her captivating presence.

Sources:

– None