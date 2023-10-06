Paige Spiranac’s Risqué Instagram Post Sparks Controversy

Paige Spiranac, the influential golf personality on Instagram, recently faced the risk of being banned from the platform due to a daring photo she posted. The picture featured Spiranac wearing a revealing open blouse that left little to the imagination. Despite the potential backlash, Spiranac’s racy content and golf tips have garnered her a massive following of 3.9 million Instagram users.

Known as “The OG Insta Golf girl,” Spiranac has become a trendsetter in the realm of golf-inspired content on social media. Numerous influencers have followed in her footsteps, using golf as a central theme in their own posts. One such competitor is Annabel Angel, who currently boasts 297k followers.

Spiranac, who was a junior and college golfer and briefly pursued a professional career in 2016, offers exclusive golf tips through her subscription service called Only Paige. In addition to sharing her expertise, she also voices her opinions on golf events, such as the recent Ryder Cup. Spiranac expressed her disappointment in Patrick Cantlay, an American golfer who refused to wear his cap during the tournament as a protest against the lack of payment for competing in the Ryder Cup.

Spiranac took to Twitter to criticize Cantlay, stating, “Really goes against the whole ‘we play for pride and not money’ LIV (Live) narrative lol.” She was equally disheartened Team USA’s loss to Europe in the Ryder Cup, sharing a picture of herself in tears at a previous press conference in 2016.

While Spiranac’s daring posts may court controversy, they have undeniably propelled her to the forefront of golf influencers on Instagram. Her combination of racy content and golf tips has resonated with fans, earning her a loyal following that continues to grow.

