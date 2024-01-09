Paige Spiranac Stands Up Against TikTok Shadow Ban

Paige Spiranac, once a professional golfer and now known as the World’s No. 1 Ranked Golf Influencer, has recently taken a stand against TikTok’s alleged shadow ban. While she enjoys immense popularity on social media platforms like Instagram and X, with millions of followers, she claims that her reach has been significantly reduced on TikTok due to her cleavage.

In a recent tweet, Paige expressed her frustration, stating, “I’m shadow banned on TikTok all because of some little innocent cleavage. Free the cleavage!” She joins Olivia Dunne and several other major influencers who have previously called out TikTok for similar issues.

The evidence seems to support Paige’s claims, as her video views on TikTok have seen a significant decline in recent months. Previously, her videos reached hundreds of thousands, and occasionally millions, of views. However, her latest videos have struggled to surpass the five-figure mark, with none reaching 34k views.

But Paige remains undeterred. She refuses to conform to the demands of country clubs or a Chinese government surveillance app. She plans to continue creating content and championing her “Free the cleavage” campaign.

TikTok may think they can play games with Paige, but she won’t bow down. She refuses to change her content to please the algorithms that suppress her. Instead, she boldly plants her flag on the side of freedom and authenticity.

This fight isn’t only about Paige; it’s about the freedom of expression and the right to be yourself. Her resilience in the face of adversity inspires all freedom-loving Americans to stand up against unfair restrictions and support those who refuse to back down.