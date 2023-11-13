New Article: Paige Spiranac Defies Critics with Confident Outfit Choice on Instagram

Paige Spiranac, the prominent golf influencer, recently made waves with a bold Instagram post that showcased her confidence and style. The post, which featured Paige on the golf course wearing a short skirt and holding a putter, sparked both admiration and criticism from her followers.

In her caption, Paige playfully asked, “Do you like to leave the pin in or pull out?” This innocent remark ignited a heated debate in the comments section, with some users criticizing her outfit choice. However, Paige remained unbothered, addressing the criticism in a subsequent post.

“It’s amazing the outrage this outfit is causing on Instagram,” she wrote. “It’s just a little cheeky or booty cleavage as I like to say lol. I think it’s quite tame and this picture is cute. Thoughts?”

Paige’s post garnered 1.2 million views and received an overwhelming amount of support from her loyal followers, with many advising her to ignore the haters. One commenter urged her to stay true to herself, saying, “Do you Paige. Don’t worry yourself with the haters.”

While there were a few negative comments, they were few and far between. Overall, the response to Paige’s outfit choice on Instagram was overwhelmingly positive. Her ability to handle criticism with grace and confidence is a testament to her resilience and determination.

It’s not the first time Paige has faced criticism on social media, and it certainly won’t be the last. However, she remains focused on her content and continues to inspire her followers with her unwavering passion for golf.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Paige Spiranac?

A: Paige Spiranac is a highly influential figure in the world of golf. She rose to prominence through her social media presence, where she shares her love for the sport and promotes inclusivity in golf.

Q: What did Paige Spiranac post on Instagram?

A: Paige posted a picture of herself on the golf course wearing a short skirt and holding a putter. The caption of the post sparked a debate among her followers.

Q: How did Paige Spiranac respond to the criticism?

A: Paige addressed the criticism in a subsequent post, expressing her surprise at the outrage and defending her outfit choice. She received overwhelming support from her followers.

Q: How does Paige Spiranac handle criticism?

A: Paige handles criticism with grace and confidence. She focuses on her content and remains devoted to her passion for golf, inspiring her followers along the way.