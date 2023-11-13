New Opportunities for User Control on Social Media Platforms

Starting this month, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) is introducing a new ad-free subscription service for users in the European Union. Priced at €9.99 (S$14.50) per month, this offering aims to address concerns about privacy and targeted advertising. Users will now have the option to choose a more personalized and ad-free experience on their favorite platforms.

While Meta is not the first social media giant to introduce a paid subscription model, this move signifies a growing trend among tech companies to prioritize user control and privacy. Twitter (formerly known as X) recently launched its own Premium Plus plan, which promises to remove ads from specific sections of the platform.

The influence of social media on consumer behavior cannot be understated. A recent study revealed that 84.7% of Singaporeans rely heavily on social media for making purchasing decisions, from product reviews to dining recommendations. With such a significant impact, it becomes crucial for users to have greater control over the content they see.

However, questions arise regarding the extent of control granted to paid subscribers. While ads may be removed, Meta will still collect user information, including names, email addresses, preferences, and habits. It remains unclear if this data will be accessible to advertisers once users stop their subscription.

Another concern relates to the curation of content feeds. Even without ads, users may still receive content from accounts they don’t follow or desire. Algorithms, powered user data and behavior, shape the content users see on social media. The introduction of paid subscriptions could potentially create a divergent experience between paying and ad-supported users, impacting the content they encounter on their feeds.

Similar to how traditional media outlets have evolved their business models, social media platforms like Meta should strive to be more transparent with their users. Sharing details about data collection and interpretation, as well as allowing users to customize their preferences, can empower individuals to have a more active role in shaping their social media experience.

While not everyone may delve into these specificities, providing these options can help build trust and give users the freedom to decide how their data is used. As social media platforms redefine their relationship with advertisers and consumers, offering greater user control becomes essential in establishing a sustainable and user-centric ecosystem.

