Celebrities Pay Tribute to the Late Ronaldo Valdez

Several celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran actor, Ronaldo Valdez, who recently passed away. While Kathryn Bernardo shared heartfelt photos and videos of Ronaldo on her Instagram story, Vilma Santos, Dimples Romana, and Gary Valenciano expressed their condolences and shared their memories of the late actor on their respective Instagram accounts.

Vilma Santos posted an old picture of herself with Ronaldo along with a heartfelt message. She expressed her sorrow and offered her prayers, saying, “You will be missed. Rest in Peace, my friend!”

Gary Valenciano, on the other hand, shared how much he admired Ronaldo as an actor. He mentioned that Ronaldo was someone he loved to watch, and he appreciated his authenticity. “Thank you, sir Ronaldo Valdez. I never had a chance to work much with you, but in those few moments I spent talking with you, it made me feel blessed to know that I got to meet someone like you,” Gary shared. He ended his tribute saying, “Rest in His peace, sir. I know His embrace will always keep you smiling.”

Dimples Romana, who had the opportunity to work with Ronaldo in the past, posted a video of one of their memorable scenes together in the TV series “Maalaala Mo Kaya.” She expressed her broken heart but emphasized that she would not be disheartened. Dimples credited Ronaldo for teaching her to face life’s challenges with the spirit of a warrior, fueled love. “Salute to one of the greatest actors of all time for me,” she wrote. “A man who knew how to value not only his work but more importantly every single other person on and off set. We love you, Lolo. Rest, dear beloved.”

The passing of Ronaldo Valdez is indeed a great loss for the entertainment industry. His talent and humility have left a lasting impression on his co-stars and fans alike. May he rest in peace and may his legacy continue to inspire aspiring actors for generations to come.