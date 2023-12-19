Celebrities Share Heartfelt Tributes to Beloved Actor Ronaldo Valdez

Celebrities from the entertainment industry joined together to pay tribute to the late actor Ronaldo Valdez, who passed away recently. While expressing their grief on social media, these stars shared their personal memories and heartfelt messages about the beloved actor.

Kathryn Bernardo took to her Instagram story to share photos and videos of Ronaldo, honoring his memory and the impact he had on the industry. Similarly, Vilma Santos, Dimples Romana, and Gary Valenciano posted tributes on their respective Instagram accounts.

Vilma Santos reminisced posting an old picture of her and Ronaldo. In her caption, she expressed her condolences and prayers, acknowledging the loss and the impact it had on those who knew him. She concluded bidding farewell to her friend and asking for his peaceful rest.

Gary Valenciano, who admired Ronaldo both as an actor and as a person, expressed his admiration for the genuine authenticity that Ronaldo brought to his work. Although Gary had limited opportunities to collaborate with him, the conversations they shared made a lasting impression on him. Gary offered comforting words, wishing Ronaldo eternal peace and assuring him that he will be forever smiling in the embrace of the higher power.

Dimples Romana paid tribute sharing a video of their memorable episode together on “Maalaala Mo Kaya.” In her heartfelt message, she described how Ronaldo, whom she endearingly referred to as “Lolo,” taught her to be resilient in the face of life’s challenges. She regarded him as one of the greatest actors, not only for his artistic brilliance, but also for his ability to value every person on and off set. Dimples ended her tribute declaring her love for him and urging him to rest in peace.

The passing of Ronaldo Valdez has left a void in the hearts of those who admired him. These tributes serve as a testament to the profound impact he had on his colleagues and the entertainment industry as a whole. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and artists.