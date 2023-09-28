Paedophile Breaches Court Order Using Snapchat to Communicate with Child

A paedophile in Cardiff, Daniel Rogers, has been found in violation of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) after using Snapchat to communicate with a young girl. The order prohibited Rogers from contacting children under 18 and using social media with usernames other than his own name. Police discovered Rogers lying in bed with a mobile phone concealed under a pillow, connected to a charger cable. Prosecutors revealed that a Snapchat message had been sent from the girl, prompting Rogers to claim that their conversation had not been sexual in nature. However, further analysis of the messages indicated that Rogers had created new social media accounts under false names.

Rogers has a history of sexual offences and had previously been sentenced for trying to engage in sexual communication with a child and breaching a SHPO. Defence barrister Jeffrey Jones argued that there was not enough evidence to determine if the person Rogers was speaking to was a decoy or a real child. He also pointed out that Rogers had been deprived of his medication for mental health issues during his time in prison. Despite this, Judge Shoman Khan stated that Rogers’ history of offending was relevant and emphasized the need to protect the public from individuals like him. It was concluded that Rogers had been grooming the individual he was communicating with, regardless of whether they were a decoy or a genuine child.

Rogers was sentenced to 16 months in prison and will serve half of the sentence in custody before being released on license for the remainder. This case highlights the ongoing challenge of monitoring and preventing individuals with convictions for sexual offences from accessing and contacting vulnerable individuals on social media platforms.

Source: [No URLs provided]