Can You Solve This Viral Riddle Requiring a “High IQ”?

Here’s a challenging riddle that has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to test your intelligence quotient. The puzzle revolves around a padlock code, and the goal is to figure out the correct combination. The clues provided are as follows: 682 (one digit is right and in the correct position), 614 (one digit is right but in the wrong position), 206 (two digits are right but in the wrong positions), 738 (all digits are wrong), and 380 (one digit is right but in the wrong position).

Social media users have been deliberating over the answer, with some suggesting 062, others proposing 012, and the most commonly shared response being 042. The actual answer, as determined an individual who sought assistance from the AI bot ChatGPT, is indeed 042.

Using the hints provided, ChatGPT analyzed each clue and explained how it arrived at the solution. While some individuals managed to solve the puzzle on their own, tapping into their cognitive abilities, others turned to technology for assistance.

If you’re up for another challenge, there is an intriguing optical illusion circulating that requires a keen focus. Additionally, math enthusiasts can try their hand at a seemingly simple question that is also generating buzz on social media.

Sharpening your brain and enhancing your problem-solving skills is always beneficial, regardless of your age. Whether through solving riddles, optical illusions, or math problems, pushing your mental boundaries is an excellent way to exercise your brain power and improve your cognitive abilities.

So, did you manage to crack the code? If not, keep practicing, and don’t forget to challenge your friends and family to join in on the fun!

