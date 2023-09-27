Pact of Silence: Netflix’s Upcoming Mexican Drama

Pact of Silence is an upcoming Mexican drama series directed Carlos Villegas Rosales and produced Mariana Iskandarani and Mar Abierto Productions. The series is set to arrive on Netflix on October 11th, 2023.

The plot of Pact of Silence revolves around a young and successful influencer who is on a mission to uncover the identity of her birth mother. Having been abandoned at birth, she infiltrates the lives of four women, determined to seek revenge. As she delves deeper into their lives, she not only discovers the truth about her own origins but also unearths dangerous secrets.

The cast of Pact of Silence includes Rodolfo Salas, Marimar Vega, Gerardo Sierra, Ruben Zamora, José Manuel Rincón, Adriana Louvier, Camila Valero, Chantel Andere, Litzy, Kika Edgar, and Martín Barba. The roles of the cast members have not yet been revealed.

Although it is uncertain if an English dub will be available, as it is a Mexican Netflix Original series, it will be available to stream in Spanish.

Excitement surrounds the release of Pact of Silence, with fans eagerly anticipating its arrival on Netflix. Keep an eye out for this gripping drama that promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing plot and talented cast.

Sources: Netflix