Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay: A Filipino Entrepreneur Making Waves in the Business World

Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay, an esteemed entrepreneur and the mastermind behind the renowned ice cream brand Carmen’s Best, has been recognized as one of the Philippines’ Top 30 Filipino Leaders on the professional networking platform, LinkedIn. This esteemed list comprises highly influential figures in various industries who have made significant contributions to the country’s growth and development.

Magsaysay’s entrepreneurial journey began when he returned to the Philippines from the United States and single-handedly built Carmen’s Best, a beloved premium ice cream brand that quickly captured the hearts and palates of Filipinos. What started as a humble endeavor eventually turned into an enormous success, firmly establishing Magsaysay as a formidable player in the food and beverage industry.

Aside from being the driving force behind Carmen’s Best, Magsaysay currently serves as the president and CEO of Asian Vision Cable Holdings, Inc., a well-established company that has been at the forefront of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry for over five decades. Asian Vision has evolved from offering cable TV services to becoming a major player in the realm of internet cable and connectivity. The company provides a wide range of services, including managed services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, professional IT services, and structured cabling.

Magsaysay’s leadership style is deeply inspired his grandfather, the late Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay. He admires his grandfather’s integrity, humility, and humanity, which continue to shape his own approach to business and leadership.

Throughout his career, Magsaysay has garnered several prestigious accolades that highlight his exceptional entrepreneurship skills and innovative thinking. These include the 2018 Agora Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship, the 2022 Emerging Entrepreneur Award the Italian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the 2022 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for the Small Business Category, and the 2022 Mansmith Award for Enterprise Innovator for Product Innovation.

The Philippines’ Top 30 Leaders on LinkedIn is an initiative organized IMS Learning & Consulting, Coach Anda, and VB Consulting. It aims to celebrate Filipino leaders who exemplify outstanding values and qualities that foster productive workplaces and inspire their employees. Integrity, malasakit (caring), courage, inspiration, and resilience are some of the key attributes that these leaders possess, enabling them to achieve remarkable results in their respective fields.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay known for?

Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay is best known as the founder of Carmen’s Best, a beloved premium ice cream brand in the Philippines.

What is Asian Vision Cable Holdings, Inc.?

Asian Vision Cable Holdings, Inc. is a 50-year-old business that initially offered cable TV services. It has now grown to become a major player in the country’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry, providing various services such as internet cable and connectivity, managed services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, professional IT services, and structured cabling.

What awards has Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay received?

Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay has received several prestigious awards, including the 2018 Agora Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship, the 2022 Emerging Entrepreneur Award the Italian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the 2022 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for the Small Business Category, and the 2022 Mansmith Award for Enterprise Innovator for Product Innovation.

Who inspired Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay’s leadership style?

Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay draws inspiration from his grandfather, the late Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, whose integrity, humility, and humanity continue to shape his own approach to business and leadership.