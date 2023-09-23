The Green Bay Packers Welcome the New Orleans Saints for a Home Game

The Green Bay Packers are finally returning to their home stadium, Lambeau Field, for a two-game homestand after starting the 2023 regular season with two away games. Their first opponents at home are the New Orleans Saints, who have a 2-0 record so far this season.

The Saints have secured their two victories slim margins, defeating the Tennessee Titans 16-15 and the Carolina Panthers 20-17, giving them a +4 point differential going into this game. On the other hand, the Packers suffered a one-point loss in their previous game after a dominant 38-20 win against the Chicago Bears in week one.

Today’s game between the Packers and the Saints will be prominently featured in the early set of games on FOX, ensuring a wide viewership across the country. However, for those unable to access the local broadcast, the game can be streamed through NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here are the details of this highly anticipated week three matchup:

– Teams: New Orleans Saints (2-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

– Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

– Date and Time: Sunday, September 24th, 2023, at 12:00 PM Central Time (1:00 PM Eastern)

– TV Broadcast: FOX (commentators: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

For online streaming, out-of-market viewers can watch the game on NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV, while in-market viewers can use NFL+ or the FOX Sports app.

The odds for the game, according to DraftKings sportsbook, favor the Packers with a -1.5 point spread, and the over/under total is set at 42.5.

In their last meeting in Week 1 of the 2021 season, the Saints dominated the Packers with a 38-3 victory (the game was played in Jacksonville due to a hurricane). However, historically, the Packers have the advantage in their head-to-head record, leading the regular season series 17-10-0, with no playoff games between the two teams.

