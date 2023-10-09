The Green Bay Packers Make History with First Game in Las Vegas

The Green Bay Packers will be making history this weekend as they play their first-ever game in Las Vegas. The Packers are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday Night Football showdown. This will be their first meeting with the Raiders since 2019 and their first road game against them since the team moved to Las Vegas.

One of the notable storylines of this game is the brotherly reunion between the two teams’ kickers, Anders and Daniel Carlson. It will be a unique experience to see siblings facing off against each other on the field. Furthermore, Packers’ star wide receiver Davante Adams will be playing against his former team for the first time since joining the Raiders. Rich Bisaccia, who had a stint as the interim head coach for the Raiders in 2021, will also be returning to face the Packers.

For Packers fans across the country, there is good news. The game will not only be broadcast nationally on ESPN but also on ABC, which has picked up all of this fall’s Monday Night Football games. So whether you tune in through ESPN or your local ABC station, you can catch the action live.

Here are the important details for the Packers’ week 5 contest:

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (2-2) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

WHERE?

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

WHEN?

Monday, October 9, 2023

5:15 PM Pacific Time (7:15 PM Central)

BROADCAST INFO:

TV Channels: ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Online Streaming: ESPN app, NFL+ app

Radio Broadcast:

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM channel 88

The game is expected to be a close one, with the Raiders slightly favored 1 point. The over/under total is set at 45.

In their last meeting in 2019, the Packers emerged victorious with a score of 42-24. Overall, the Packers hold a winning record against the Raiders, leading 8-5-0 in regular-season matchups and 1-0 in postseason play (Super Bowl I).

