Green Bay Packers Look to Rebound Against Denver Broncos

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up to face the Denver Broncos in a week 7 matchup of two disappointing teams. The Packers, coming off ae week, are hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in week five. Quarterback Jordan Love struggled in that game, recording his worst statistical performance of his young career.

Both teams have underperformed this season, but the Broncos are seen as the bigger disappointment. Despite having star quarterback Russell Wilson, new head coach Sean Payton has been unable to lead the offense to a breakout season. The Broncos currently rank 17th in the NFL in points scored and last in points allowed.

The Broncos’ struggles on defense were highlighted in week 3 when they allowed 70 points and over 700 yards to the Miami Dolphins. While they showed improvement in their 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in week six, the team is still looking to find consistency.

Despite their historical struggles in Denver, the Packers are favored to win this matchup. The game will be broadcast on CBS, with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green providing commentary. It will also be available for streaming on platforms such as Paramount+ and NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market viewers.

The Packers are favored 1 point, with an over/under total of 45. The last meeting between these two teams took place in week 3 of the 2019 season, where the Packers emerged victorious with a score of 27-16. The Packers currently hold a slight edge in the all-time head-to-head record, leading 7-6-1 in the regular season. The Broncos, however, have a 1-0 advantage in postseason play, having defeated the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII.

Sources: