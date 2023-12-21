Green Bay Packers Linebacker Silent on Social Media Frustrations

Summary:

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell declined to discuss his frustrations on Wednesday following a social media post in which he announced he would no longer play through injuries. Campbell expressed his decision on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. With the Packers’ playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Campbell’s absence could pose a challenge for the team in their upcoming games. Questioned reporters regarding the social media post, Campbell refused to engage on the topic, insisting on focusing solely on their next game against the Carolina Panthers. The linebacker has missed multiple games this season due to injuries, including an ankle and neck issue. Despite starting 10 games, Campbell has not been able to replicate his impressive performance from last year, where he earned All-Pro honors. As for the cause of his frustration, it remains uncertain whether it stems from criticism of the coaching staff, fans on social media, or another source. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the situation, acknowledging Campbell’s frustration with injury issues and the toll the long season has taken on his body. The team will monitor Campbell’s progress throughout the week, but he is not expected to practice leading up to their game against the Panthers.