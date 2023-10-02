Pacer Advisors Acquires New Position in Pinterest, Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. has recently acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. during the second quarter. According to the Securities & Exchange Commission, Pacer Advisors acquired 4,073 shares of Pinterest’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in Pinterest. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pinterest 2.8% during the first quarter, owning 13,278 shares worth $362,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Pinterest 1.5% in the first quarter, with 24,185 shares valued at $660,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position 4.3% during the fourth quarter, owning 12,097 shares worth $294,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC also lifted its position in Pinterest 5.0% during the first quarter, with 10,431 shares valued at $284,000. Capital International Sarl grew its position 4.8% during the first quarter, owning 11,867 shares worth $292,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds currently own 72.63% of Pinterest’s stock.

In insider activity, Christine Deputy, an insider at Pinterest, recently sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, totaling $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, Deputy now owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. This information was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

According to Wall Street analysts, Pinterest has been receiving mixed ratings, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60. Analysts from Stifel Nicolaus, Barclays, Rosenblatt Securities, Loop Capital, and The Goldman Sachs Group have all weighed in on Pinterest’s stock performance and target prices.

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine, providing users with a platform to find ideas and inspiration. The company offers various features, including video, product, and idea pins, as well as organizing and planning tools. Pinterest shows organic recommendations and advertising based on users’ preferences, and enables users to shop from shoppable product pins.

The stock performance of Pinterest has shown a one-year low of $20.60 and a one-year high of $30.86. The company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter, with revenue of $708.03 million and beating the consensus estimate of $698.28 million.

Overall, Pinterest continues to attract the attention of institutional investors and analysts, with its unique visual discovery platform and growth potential in the e-commerce market.

