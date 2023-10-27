Where to Watch all the Exciting Pac-12 College Football Action in Week 9

Calling all college football fans! Are you ready for an action-packed Week 9 in the Pac-12 conference? We’ve got you covered with all the details on where you can catch every thrilling game.

Throughout the season, you can watch college football games on two popular platforms: Fubo and ESPN+. Whether you’re a cord-cutter or a traditional cable subscriber, these options have you covered. Now, let’s dive into the specific games happening this week.

First up, we have the highly anticipated matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes on Saturday, October 28th, at 3:30 PM ET. You can catch all the live action of this intense game on FOX, with a streaming option available on Fubo.

Another thrilling game worth watching is the USC Trojans versus the California Golden Bears, kicking off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. This game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network, and you can also stream it on Fubo.

For those looking for primetime football, mark your calendars for the Washington Huskies versus the Stanford Cardinal at 7:00 PM ET. This game will be aired on Fox Sports 1, and you can stream it on Fubo as well.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! The Colorado Buffaloes will face off against the UCLA Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on ABC and also available for streaming on Fubo.

Additionally, the Washington State Cougars will go head to head with the Arizona State Sun Devils at 8:00 PM ET. This game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, and you can stream it on Fubo.

Finally, the Oregon State Beavers will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 10:30 PM ET, this time on ESPN. Don’t miss a moment of this thrilling game, which you can stream on Fubo.

So, whether you’re a dedicated fan of a specific Pac-12 team or simply a college football enthusiast, get ready for an exciting week of games. Tune in to Fubo and ESPN+ to catch all the adrenaline-filled action and witness some unforgettable moments on the gridiron.

FAQ

1. Can I watch these games without a cable subscription?

Yes, you can! Both Fubo and ESPN+ offer streaming options for these Pac-12 college football games, allowing you to watch them without a cable subscription.

2. Are these games available to viewers outside of the United States?

The availability of these games outside of the United States may vary. However, Fubo and ESPN+ are accessible in select regions outside of the U.S. Please check their respective websites for more information on international availability.

3. Can I watch these games on my mobile devices?

Absolutely! Fubo and ESPN+ provide mobile apps, allowing you to watch the games on your smartphones and tablets. You can enjoy the Pac-12 college football action wherever you go.