The Week 8 College Football Schedule: Pac-12 Games on TV

This week’s college football schedule includes four exciting games featuring teams from the Pac-12 conference. If you don’t want to miss any of the action, here’s how you can catch the games on TV.

The first game on the schedule is between the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon Ducks. It will be broadcasted on ABC at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. You can also watch the game through live streaming on Fubo.

Next up, we have the Utah Utes taking on the USC Trojans. This game will be aired on FOX at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. If you prefer to watch online, you can stream the game on Fubo.

The third game of the day features the Arizona State Sun Devils facing off against the Washington Huskies. This game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. You can also catch the live stream on Fubo.

Finally, we have the UCLA Bruins going head-to-head with the Stanford Cardinal. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. Don’t worry if you can’t watch it on TV, you can still stream it live on Fubo.

To ensure that you don’t miss any of these exciting Pac-12 matchups, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will allow you to watch college football games all season long.

So grab your snacks, gather your friends, and get ready for a weekend filled with college football action from the Pac-12 conference.

