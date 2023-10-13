Pac-12 College Football Games to Watch this Week

As we head into Week 7 of the college football season, there are six exciting Pac-12 games on the schedule. Here are the details on how to watch each of these matchups.

First up is the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Colorado Buffaloes. This game will take place on Friday, October 13 at 10:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN. You can also catch the live stream of the game on Fubo.

On Saturday, October 14, the California Golden Bears will face off against the Utah Utes. This game kicks off at 3:00 PM ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. If you can’t watch it on TV, you can stream it live on Fubo.

Another exciting Pac-12 matchup is between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies. This game will be broadcasted on ABC at 3:30 PM ET. There is also a live stream available on Fubo.

The Arizona Wildcats will take on the Washington State Cougars at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. You can catch this game on the Pac-12 Network or stream it live on Fubo.

In a highly anticipated showdown, the USC Trojans will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday. This game will be televised on NBC and can also be streamed on Fubo.

Lastly, the UCLA Bruins will go head to head with the Oregon State Beavers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. You can watch this game on FOX or stream it live on Fubo.

Make sure to sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to get your fix of college football action all season long!

Definitions:

– Pac-12: A collegiate athletic conference in the Western United States, participating in the NCAA’s Division I.

– ESPN+: A streaming service offered ESPN that allows subscribers to access live and on-demand sports content.

Sources:

Pac-12 Network

ESPN

ABC

NBC

FOX

Fubo

Data Skrive (www.dataskrive.com)