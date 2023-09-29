College Football Week 5: Pac-12 Games on TV

In Week 5 of the college football season, five games featuring teams from the Pac-12 conference are scheduled. If you’re a fan of Pac-12 football, here are the details on how you can catch all the action.

On Friday, September 29, the Utah Utes will be facing off against the Oregon State Beavers. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, and you can also stream it on Fubo.

On Saturday, September 30, there are four Pac-12 games to look forward to. The USC Trojans will be taking on the Colorado Buffaloes at 12:00 PM ET, with the game being broadcasted on FOX. You can also stream it on Fubo.

At 3:00 PM ET, the Arizona State Sun Devils will be playing against the California Golden Bears. This game will be shown on the Pac-12 Network, and you can stream it on Fubo.

Next, at 6:30 PM ET, the Oregon Ducks will be facing the Stanford Cardinal. This game will also be televised on the Pac-12 Network and can be streamed on Fubo.

Finally, at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Huskies will be taking on the Arizona Wildcats. This game will be aired on the Pac-12 Network, and you can catch the live stream on Fubo.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the exciting Pac-12 football action, make sure to tune into the designated TV channels or stream the games on Fubo.

