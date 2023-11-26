Supporting Autism Awareness: A New Perspective on Sensory Needs

Erin Clemens, a West Chester woman on the autism spectrum, has recently embarked on a unique project aimed at providing a valuable resource for individuals with similar experiences. By leveraging her own perspective as an adult on the spectrum, Clemens seeks to raise awareness and shed light on a topic that may be unfamiliar to many.

Under the TikTok handle “aspergersadie,” Clemens captures her visits to local businesses and showcases how these establishments can better cater to individuals with sensory needs. For Clemens, who herself deals with sensory issues and occasionally requires short breaks to manage overstimulation, her project holds a personal connection.

Clemens recognizes the importance of supporting those on the autism spectrum who may feel hesitant about patronizing local businesses due to their sensory sensitivities. Her videos aim to bridge the gap, providing real-life insights into the experiences of individuals with diverse sensory needs and offering local businesses a chance to better understand and accommodate them.

In her debut video, Clemens features Sensory Fit, a gym located in Exton Square Mall that focuses on inclusive activities for children, regardless of sensory challenges. By documenting her visit, Clemens gives business owners the opportunity to witness firsthand how someone with different sensory needs navigates their establishment.

The impact of Clemens’ project is already visible. Megan Simmons, the owner of Sensory Fit, has noted that several individuals have visited her gym after watching Clemens’ videos, proudly bringing their autistic children along to experience the inclusive environment.

Clemens is committed to the ongoing development of her project, expressing her hopes to continue creating these informative videos. With a passionate drive to fill a void she experienced herself, she aspires to provide a resource that is currently lacking but greatly needed in the community.

For a glimpse into Clemens’ endeavors, visit her TikTok page, “aspergersadie.” To learn more about Sensory Fit and their inclusive approach, please visit their website.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does it mean to be on the autism spectrum?

Being on the autism spectrum refers to a neurodevelopmental condition that affects individuals’ social interaction, communication, and behavior. It is characterized a wide range of symptoms that can vary in severity. Autism presents itself differently in each person and is often referred to as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) due to its spectrum-like nature.

What are sensory issues?

Sensory issues, also known as sensory sensitivities or sensory processing difficulties, refer to atypical reactions to sensory stimuli such as sounds, lights, textures, or smells. Individuals with sensory issues may experience overstimulation or under-stimulation, leading to discomfort, anxiety, or difficulty concentrating. Sensory issues are common in individuals on the autism spectrum but can also be present in other conditions or as a standalone experience.

How can businesses accommodate individuals with sensory needs?

Businesses can accommodate individuals with sensory needs creating inclusive environments that consider diverse sensory experiences. Some accommodations may include providing quiet areas, minimizing bright lights or loud noises, offering sensory-friendly products or services, and training staff to demonstrate understanding and empathy towards customers with sensory sensitivities. These adaptations can make a significant difference in fostering a welcoming and accessible environment for all individuals.