New Retirement Plan Legislation Seeks to Bridge the Gap for Pennsylvania Workers

Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing for the passage of House Bill 577, a groundbreaking legislation that aims to address the lack of retirement plans for millions of Pennsylvanians. The Keystone Saves Program Act, if approved, would provide small business owners with a no-cost retirement benefit for their employees, giving individuals a much-needed opportunity to secure their financial futures.

According to a survey conducted Pew Charitable Trusts, a staggering 67% of businesses in Pennsylvania do not offer retirement plans to their employees. This lack of access to retirement savings options leaves approximately 2 million Pennsylvanians without a path to financial security in their later years.

The Keystone Saves Program is designed to incentivize small business owners to offer retirement benefits to their employees. By alleviating the financial burden and administrative complexities associated with setting up retirement plans, this legislation aims to bridge the gap and provide opportunities for workers to save for retirement.

Stacy Garrity, Commonwealth Treasurer, highlights the importance of this legislation stating, “Employees are 15 times more likely to save if they work for somebody that offers a plan.” The intention is to create a system where regular voluntary payroll contributions fund individual retirement accounts, giving workers the ability to save for their futures while minimizing the impact on employers.

While some lawmakers are skeptical about whether this legislation will fully resolve the issue of inadequate retirement savings, proponents argue that the Keystone Saves Program is a crucial step in the right direction. “Employees don’t want to be reliant on the government when they retire,” says Garrity. Additionally, reducing the number of unprepared retirees would alleviate the burden on taxpayers.

The bill has already passed the House and is now awaiting approval from the Senate. If it is successfully passed and implemented, it could have a significant impact on the lives of countless Pennsylvania workers, offering them a valuable opportunity to plan for a financially secure retirement.