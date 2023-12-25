Pennsylvania Faces Workforce Exodus

Summary: Pennsylvania’s appeal as a retirement destination is at odds with its struggle to retain its working-age population. The state ranks poorly for employment opportunities, prompting many young professionals to seek greener pastures elsewhere. This exodus presents significant challenges for Pennsylvania’s economy, including a growing budget deficit and increased strain on entitlement programs. To address this issue, lawmakers must prioritize efforts to attract and retain working-age adults through measures such as cutting government spending, tax reform, reducing regulations, and expanding educational options.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich contributed an editorial highlighting the state’s desirability as a retirement location. However, the same cannot be said for its appeal to working-age individuals. WalletHub’s recent report ranked Pennsylvania as the 46th best state for employment, largely due to its unfavorable economic environment.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau further reveals that Pennsylvania has experienced a net population decline from inter-state migration in 11 of the past 12 years. Many young professionals, including recent graduates, have opted to relocate to states like Florida and North Carolina in search of better economic opportunities.

The implications of this trend are significant. The Independent Fiscal Office predicts a budget deficit of $3 billion 2025-26, depleting the General Fund balance. The aging population will further strain entitlement programs like Medicaid, while the exodus of working-age adults will diminish the tax base required to sustain these programs.

To address this demographic challenge, policymakers must take steps to make Pennsylvania a more appealing place to live, work, and conduct business. This includes controlling government spending, implementing tax reforms, reducing regulatory barriers, and expanding educational choices.

By embracing these measures, Pennsylvania can reverse the trajectory of its workforce exodus, ensuring a robust labor market, a balanced budget, and sustainable entitlement programs. The Commonwealth Foundation, Pennsylvania’s free-market think tank, advocates for these solutions as critical paths towards securing the state’s future economic prosperity.